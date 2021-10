The MSR Ultralight Utility Cord Kit is cord for guying out your tent. The cord is reflective, so whenever you're walking around camp in the dark, your headlamp will light it up. So much less tripping. It's multi-purpose, so if your tent already has guy cord, feel free to use this to hang a bear bag. Don't want to be giving the bears free snacks. Features of the MSR Ultralight Utility Cord Kit Highly reflective High tensile strength cord