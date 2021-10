For Vicentino fans proud of Vicentina and White Rossi. Always give Free Ultras Fair of the South Curve, Team and City for those who are part of the awesome world of Tifo organization for modern football The perfect birthday gift for Ultrà that won't miss a trip, or Christmas gift for Ultras that boasts its curves and its city. FOR THE REAL AND ORGANIZED FANS: Serie A to C From the street to the staircase, you will be stylish Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem