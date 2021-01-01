From hyway

UltraShell Headphon Case for JBL Live 500 BT Tune 700BT Tune500BT T450BT E45BT Headphones and More Protective Hard Shell Travel Carrying Bag with.

$16.86
In stock
Maximum compatible headphones dimensions (case inside): 7.48 x 6.49 x 1.77 inches (19 x 16.5 x 4.5cm) Engineered ultra-hard shell protects against drops, impacts or crushes. Internal mesh pocket conveniently stores cables, chargers, earpads, adapters and other accessories. If the case doesn't fit or break within one year, will replace or refund. No question asked. Case designed to fit JBL Live 650 BT NC, TUNE 700BT, Live 500BT, Lifestyle E65BTNC, Everest Elite750NC, TUNE 600BTNC, ELITE700, Everest750, Everest710, Everest700, Everest310, Tune 600 BTNC, Live 400BT, Tune 500BT, T 450BT, E45BT case

