UltraShell Headphone Case for Sony WHCH500 WHCH510 WHXB700 MDRXB400 MDRXB450AP XB550AP Headphones Protective Hard Shell Travel Carrying Bag with.

Maximum compatible headphones dimensions (case inside): 7.6 x 6.6 x 1.8 inches (19.5 x 17 x 4.6 cm) Engineered ultra-hard shell EVA, protects Sony on-ear Headphones against drops, impacts or crushes. Internal mesh pocket conveniently stores cables, chargers, earpads, adapters and other accessories. If the Sony WH-XB700 case doesn't fit or break within one year, will replace or refund. No question asked. Case designed to fit Sony WHCH510, WHCH500, WH-XB700, MDR-XB400, MDRXB400IP/AP, MDR-XB450AP, XB550AP, WHCH500B, MDR-ZX600, MDRXB600 case.