Umbra Gauze DressZ Supply ZD212745The final style offered in our 100% Crinkle Gauze is the Umbra Dress. The Umbra features an empire waist, V-neckline with a pompom trim, adjustable self spaghetti straps, center front buttons, shirring at bodice, and pleated skirt to add that perfect fit. This dress delivers effortless style that will look amazing for all occasions, during the warm season. Fabric Content: 100% Cotton