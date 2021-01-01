Umbrella Cockatoo Ice Cream Parrot Tshirt

Does your parrot scream all the time? Do you like ice cream? Then this tee shirt is for you. This shirt features an Umbrella Cockatoo on top of a 3 three dip ice cream cone. Text reads, I SCREAM!. Great gift for parrot and ice cream lovers. Tshirt designed for parrot owners & bird loving people. Tshirt gift for men, women, boys, girls, kids, mom or dad who shares life with a parrot, bird lover, or advocate for pets. Funny shirt for friends who works as veterinarian or parrot rescue. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem