Rawlings Umpire's Leg Guards, Black

Made to enhance your range of protection from balls that evade the catcher’s reach, the Rawlings® Adult Umpire’s Leg Guards are equipped with deluxe wings and double padded knee caps that deflect pitches and foul tips for consistent support. Reinforced Protection, Accommodating Design: Deluxe wings widen the range of impact protection by deflecting balls away from your body Double knee cap integration offer additional coverage to minimize mid-game abrasions Can be worn inside or outside of your pants for an ideal fit Additional Details: Length: 16.5’’ Model: ULGPRO Rawlings