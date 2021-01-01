RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up Concealer in Shade 66, No Size: This moisturizing and soothing cover-up smooths blemishes and blends easily, leaving behind flawless skin. Unsure of your shade? Wondering what the finish is like? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com.#000 is the lightest shade, for alabaster skin.#0 is a light shade for fair skin.#11 is for paler skin tones—it has a subtle yellow base.#22 is perfect for light-medium skin tones.#33 is for great for medium skin tones — it has a slightly golden undertone.#44 is a dark tan color that can also be used for contouring or created a tanned effect.#55 is a warmer tan for medium and olive skin tones.#66 is a golden sienna for medium skin tones.#77 is a deep sienna for medium-dark skin tones.#88 is a rich auburn for medium-dark skin tones.#99 is a rich light mahogany for darker skin tones.#111 is a deep mahogany chocolate color for darker skin tones.#122 is a deep espresso-chocolate shade for darker skin tones..20 oz.