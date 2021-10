What it is: A cream foundation that has the same skin-loving qualities as its original but offers more coverage and a youthful dewy finish, too. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Formulated with the brand's signature blend of organic cold centrifuged coconut oil and a targeted blend of oils and herbs, this foundation helps improve skin tone, texture, hydration and overall radiance. With a full-coverage finish, this foundation is