What It Is: A smooth gel that transforms into a pleasant and easily rinsed lather. The skin is soft, supple and delicately perfumed. Another way to wear fragrance with Un Jardin sur la Lagune. About The Fragrance: A half-open door, a dream escapes. Un jardin sur la Lagune is a secret garden where nature comes into its own again. Woody scents blend with floral notes. The wind carries afar salty notes. I dreamed of this garden; I created a perfume woven from its memories, the cycle of trees and fl