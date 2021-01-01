Conair Unbound Rechargeable Cordless Auto-Curler Curling Iron

Unbound Rechargeable Cordless Auto-Curler Curling Iron - Unbound Cordless Auto-Curler Curling Iron which creates curls without cords. Beauty without bounds Benefits Up to 60 minute cord-free run time; Run time will vary based on heat and timer settings selected as well as hair type. Ceramic curl chamber reduces frizz and adds shine. Rechargeable Auto Curler. Charge fully overnight before first use. Charge time will vary depending on adapter and power source. Includes USB Charger. Features Multi-directional curl action (left, right, or mixed) with anti-tangle protection 400 Degree F highest heat for professional curl results. LCD Digital Display shows all settings: heat, timer, batter level, and curl direction Compact Size 2x7.5"x2" perfect for on-the-go styling! Easily fits in your handbag or gym bag for Beauty in Motion 3 Heat Settings/4 Timer Settings allowing you to create tight to loose curls and waves anytime, anywhere with Auto Off feature Unit will shut off automatically after 15 minutes, if let on and idle, to preserve batter life Includes 2 lithium ion batteries. Individual airline restrictions may apply. Check with your carrier. - Unbound Rechargeable Cordless Auto-Curler Curling Iron