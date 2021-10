Uncle Of The Wild One Zoo Safari Birthday Party T Shirt Featuring A The Phrase Uncle Of The Wild One With A Lion, Giraffe, Elephant, Zebra And Elephants, Crocodiles, Leopard. Check Out Our Brand For More Kids And Toddlers Zoo Themed Birthday Party This Funny Jungle Safari Wild Birthday Boy Party Top Makes A Unique Gift Idea For Any Toddler Boy Who Loves Animals And Zoo Matching Jungle Safari Decorations, Supplies Or Favors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem