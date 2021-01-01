Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Lightweight and smooth polyester construction with added stretch for comfort Fast-drying, moisture-wicking material keeps you dry during intense workouts Ultra-breathable 4-way stretch fabric moves with you in every direction Dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage with plenty of space 96% polyester, 4% elastane Machine wash The Under Armour Camo Vent Training T-Shirt is imported. Go all out in your workouts with the Men's Under Armour Camo Vent Training T-Shirt. Boasting only an Under Armour logo and fierce camo print, this tee is built for the gym with a versatile look for everyday wear. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Camo/White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Under Armour Men's Camo Vent Training T-Shirt in Camo/White/White Size 2X-Large Polyester