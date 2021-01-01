Size & FitOversized fit is loose and roomy Product FeaturesLightweight ripstop fabric for durable comfort UA Storm technology repels water Half-zip construction with adjustable hood Zippered hand pockets hold your essentials Elastic cuffs and adjustable bungee hem 100% polyester Machine wash The Under Armour Woven Crest Anorak Jacket is imported. Lightweight enough to stow-and-go in your gym back but water-repellent enough to get you through inclement weather, the Men's Under Armour Woven Crest Anorak Jacket is a versatile piece that's a must-have addition to your sporty wardrobe. Layer it over your t-shirt for the coverage and comfort you crave! Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Under Armour Men's Woven Crest Anorak Jacket in Black/Black Size Medium 100% Polyester