Under Armour Women's Fly-By 2.0 Shine Running Shorts in Black/Black Size X-Small 100% Polyester/Knit

Size & Fit Athletic fit for mobility without bulk 3.5" inseam offers plenty of legroom Soft knit elastic waistband with built-in drawcord Product Features Sweat-wicking, quick-drying lightweight woven material Built-in briefs for added coverage Strategic mesh panels deliver maximum airflow Reflective hits for a touch of shine and plenty of style Hidden interior key pocket 100% polyester Machine wash The Under Armour Fly-By 2.0 Shine Running Shorts are imported. Breezy and ultra-light, the Women's Under Armour Fly-By 2.0 Shine Running Shorts are made to keep you moving, even when your workout heats up. Built with running performance in mind, these performance powerhouse shorts have all the thoughtful details you need to go the distance - reflective hits, a hidden pocket and breathable mesh material.