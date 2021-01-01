French Girl Under Eye Oil - Néroli: This miracle under-eye elixir is actually an oil that sinks right into the delicate under-eye area and immediately starts to work, reducing inflammation and smoothing fine lines, and brightening for a plumped, healthy glow. Made with skin-perfecting fatty acids and soothing, anti-aging essential oils (argan, jojoba, olive, camellia, rosehip, pomegranate, evening primrose, chia seed, ylang ylang, and rose geranium among them), it comes in a rollerball that cools the skin to further reduce puffiness, feels incredible, and fits easily in a back pocket or makeup bag—genius.0.3 oz.