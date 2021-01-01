Frank & Eileen Unforgettable Skirt in Sage. - size XS (also in S) Frank & Eileen Unforgettable Skirt in Sage. - size XS (also in S) 100% cotton. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Elastic waistband with drawstring closure. Raw cut trim. French terry lining. Skirt measures approx 31 in length. FNKE-WQ9. LAB617. B Corp-certified and led by women, Frank & Eileen is setting the standard for slow and sustainable fashion. Using the finest Italian fabrics in the world, founder Audrey McLoghlin sought to reinvent the button-up shirt for women. Frank & Eileen took an article of clothing that was originally made for men, and turned it into an iconic female fashion staple. From linen to denim, the artisans at Frank & Eileen knit, sew, wash, and dye every piece by hand. Looking good and feeling good go hand-in-hand at Frank & Eileen, where company values are just as important as the quality of the clothing.