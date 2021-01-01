Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Designed for Airpods Pro FullBody Rugged Protective Case with Carabiner for Apple Airpods Pro Purple

Solid hard-shell TPU and PC materials provide protection against drops and scratches. Unique 2-piece design allows for easy opening of your case. Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go. Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging. Customer Satisfaction is our priority, your AirPod case comes with a one-year warrantee. Compatible with AirPods Pro. Please Note: AirPods and Charging device are NOT included.