Unicorn T-Rex Dinosaur Flamingo Bird Riding Bicycle Rainbow Tote Bag

This Unicorn T-Rex Dinosaur Flamingo Bird Riding Bicycle Rainbow design features forest woodland animals and fantasy mythical creatures. This funny fantasy cycling design features a magical unicorn, fantasy t-rex dinosaur and a flamingo bird riding a bicycle under a colorful rainbow. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.