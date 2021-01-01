Bella Rose Passion Unicorn Whipped Shea Body Butter - 4oz

A little is plenty, this a jar full of whipped Shea Butter makes the perfect moisturizer for your hair and body (COTTON CANDY SCENT) ♡ Cruelty Free ♡ Paraben Free ♡ Mineral Oil Free ♡ Phthalate Free Fragrances ♡ No SLS ♡ Skin Safe Colorants Needless to say, This Shea Butter has miracle ingredients: 100percent Raw Shea butter, fragrance oil , vitamin E , Cocoa Butter, Aloe Flower Extract, (Turmeric) Root Extract, Soybean Oil, (Acai) Fruit Extract, (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Rosa Damascena (Rose) Distillate, Vegetable Collagen, (Phthalate Free). May Contain: Mica, a natural colorant safe for skin. Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Manganese Violet. Known to help treat the following: • Skin rash • Diaper rash • Skin Peeling, after tanning • Clearing up small Blemishes • Itching skin due to dryness • Small skin wounds • Skin Cracks • Stretch marks prevention during pregnancy • Minor burns • Even skin tone • Reducing Scarring • Muscle fatigue, aches and tension • Armpit Deodorizer The Unicorn Shea Butter comes with shimmer but you can request no shimmer.