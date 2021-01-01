Unicorn Yoga Zen Meditation Sacred Geometry Flower Of Life Tote Bag

This Unicorn Yoga Zen Meditation Sacred Geometry Flower Of Life design features a fantasy mythical creature unicorn meditating. This spiritual fantasy design features sacred geometry flower of life, a magical unicorn Buddha meditation in zen yoga pose. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.