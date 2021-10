This truck/Unimog saying is perfect for truckers, long-distance drivers and truck drivers. Carry the design to the excavator or truck, as a professional driver on the highway or in the resting station. This truck/Unimog saying is perfect for truckers, long-distance drivers and truck drivers. Carry the design to the excavator or truck, as a professional driver on the highway or in the resting station. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem