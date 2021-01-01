UNIQLO Girl's Paul & Joe Sleeveless Dress, Blue, 7-8Y(130)

Paul & joecreated by sophie mechaly, the parisian brand paul & joe's designs are full of fun and a zest for life. Since its cosmetic line, paul & joe beaute was created, the brand has been sending out styles for women to shine from the fields of fashion and beauty. Our collection features its iconic motifs such as chrysanthemums, symbolic of the brand, and lilies, believed to bring happiness, using pastel colors. All paul & joe prints are copyrighted