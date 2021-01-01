UNIQLO Jeff Koons Sweat Long-Sleeve Pullover Hoodie, Black, XL

Jeff koonsthe modern art master is well known for his works such as 'balloon dog' and 'rabbit'. Using everyday motifs, the collection incorporates several of koons s iconic artworks in which empowerment and transcendence are communicated through his artistry. This collaboration celebrates 'jeff koons: lost in america', the artist's first exhibition in the gulf region, opening in qatar in november 2021. Born in 1955, in york, pennsylvania, jeff koons is a contemporary artist based in new york. Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, his works have been exhibited in major museums, galleries, and cultural institutions around the world, including rockefeller center, the palace of versailles, the whitney museum of american art, and guggenheim museum bilbao. He has received numerous awards and honors in recognition of his cultural achievements. Koons is also known as a philanthropist; over the last four decades he has been involved with many causes while also serving on the board of the international centre for missing & exploited children. jeff koons, photo: tom powel imaging, courtesy of mnuchin gallery, new york. In collaboration with dadu, children's museum of qatar