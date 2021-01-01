UNIQLO Keith Haring Large Choko, White

Andy warhol / jean-michel basquiat / keith haringandy warhol, basquiat and keith haring laid the foundations of the pop art world. It is a collection using their popular masterpieces that still do not fade. Keith haringa key figure in new york's east village scene in the late 1970s and 80s, american artist keith haring's artwork populated not only art galleries, but also the city's subways, streets, and sidewalks. His work often combined an iconographic vocabulary, including hearts, flying saucers, winged figures, and a crawling radiant baby, with abstract marks and patterning. © keith haring foundation. Licensed by artestar, new york. *item is individually wrapped in bubble wrap inside individual cardboard box.