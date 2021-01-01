UNIQLO Mamoru Hosoda Ut (Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt), Green, S

Mamoru hosoda animation worksfilm director mamoru hosoda. From his past masterpieces to his latest works, studio chizu's works are on ut! Summer warsthis is a new war. A young boy whose only skill is mathematics, together with his adoring senior and his relatives in the countryside of nagano, takes on the challenge of a world crisis that has broken out in a virtual space called oz. Based on the completely different motifs of the internet and a large family in the countryside, summer wars is a summer action family film with dynamic battles and more subtle human drama. ©studio chizu