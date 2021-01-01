UNIQLO Men's 3d Cut Seamless Down Parka, Yellow, XL

Block out the wind with this warm parka. Sleek 3d cut is easy to move in. Durable water-repellent coating. Windproof, lightweight design. Laminated on the back side of the outer fabric. Underarm, back, and cuffs are made of a single piece of fabric to allow easy arm movement. Sleek set-in sleeves. Matte fabric suits sporty and everyday outfits. Seamless, stitch-free design keeps cold air out. Warm fleece pocket lining. The wrist ribbing was made with a seamless circular knit for a better fit that blocks out the wind. Cushioned collar inside the hood provides extra warmth around the neck. The hood keeps its contoured shape to block out cold air even when the front is unzipped. In response to customer feedback, we've adjusted the fit around the shoulders. Updated with split raglan sleeves for a sleeker style without compromising on easy movement. A warm down parka with a sleek, seamless design that blocks out the wind and is easy to layer without bulk.