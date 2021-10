Bio-warming and insulating HEATTECH keeps your legs toasty. Refined texture and cut. Bio-warming and insulating HEATTECH. Made with 2-way stretch fabric. Wrinkle-resistant for easy care. Center crease with a shape-retaining resin finish. Wool-like texture and a crisp center crease for a refined look. Comfortable stretch waist design. Slim fit to maximize the warmth. Casual windowpane check. In response to customer feedback, we have made the fabric softer and finely adjusted the cut.