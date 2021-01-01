UNIQLO Men's Smart 2-Way Stretch Cotton Ankle-Length Pants, Khaki, L

Cotton fabric in an updated design. Versatile pants for any occasion. Made with 2-way stretch fabric. Now with seam pockets for cleaner lines. Stretch cotton twill fabric with incredible stretch both horizontally and vertically. Comfortable fit even when you bend your knees. Cotton twill fabric with a high thread count for a smooth texture that goes great with dressy styles. Slim pants with a tapered, ankle-length cut. Easy waist design for comfort. The elastic waistband is covered with the same fabric as the pants for a refined look.