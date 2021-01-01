UNIQLO Men's Smart 2-Way Stretch Solid Ankle-Length Pants, Gray, L

Stylish and comfortable to wear. Versatile pants for any situation. Updated with hook fasteners at the front for a sleeker look. 2-way stretch fabric stretches both vertically and horizontally, making it easy to bend and stretch your knees. The wool-like texture is perfect for business wear. Wrinkle-resistant for easy care. Slim pants with a tapered, ankle-length cut. Comfortable easy waist design. The elastic waistband is covered with the same fabric as the pants for a more refined look. Center crease with a shape-retaining resin finish.