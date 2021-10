Tv anime one piecea teen manga series by eiichiro oda, serialized in weekly shonen jump (shueisha). The tv animation premiered in 1999, and will celebrate its 1000th episode in 2021. In the current season, land of wano, luffy and the pirates try to defeat emperor of the sea kaido, who rules the land of wano. Can they avenge kozuki oden and open the borders of the land of wano?©eiichiro oda/shueisha, toei animation