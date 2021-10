Elegant texture, comfortable to wear. Convenient and versatile pants. Made with ultra stretch fabric. Ultra stretch satin stretches and recovers quickly. Finely brushed to produce an elegant, glossy sheen. Relaxed tapered cut with a roomy fit around the waist. Stretch waistband for a sleek look with no gathers around the waist. Hook closures on the front. Sleek ankle length design. Perfect for relaxing at home or wearing out and about.