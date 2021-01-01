Unique Aesthetic Illustration For Women & Peacock Lover Tote Bag

You loves vintage bird designs or you search for bird watcher gifts for women ? This unique bird illustration features retro colors in cute peacock decor. Perfect LGBTQ+ gift for all, who are easily distracted by naturecore. Also for queer community, who loves idyllic cottage life and shabby chic accessoiries. Great vintage letter design and bird lover gifts for botanist. Visit the store Cute Cottagecore Aesthetic Accessories For Girls for more variations. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.