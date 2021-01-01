SWAROVSKI Unisex-Adult's Octea Lux Sport Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz Watch with Metal Strap, Silver, 0 (Model: 5610494)

A modern take on a luxurious chronograph, the Octea Lux Sport 37mm infuses meticulous craftsmanship with creative artistry Engineered in stainless steel, with rose gold-tone PVD-coated accents, it features a fresh, silver-tone sunray dial with crystal index markers and three dial counters The bezel, exclusive to the line, is crafted in light, chrome-colored crystal for added brilliance A chic, three-link, metal bracelet completes the impeccable design Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s mastery of crystal cutting has defined the company. His enduring passion for innovation and design has made it the world’s premier jewelry and accessory brand. Today, the family carries on the tradition of delivering extraordinary everyday style to women around the world.