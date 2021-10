77% combed ringspun cotton, 23% polyester. - Herringbone neck tape for comfort and stability. - Fashionable offset shoulder seams with elastane on ribbed cuffs and waistband trim to retain shape and smart appearance. - Machine washable at 104F and suitable for low temperature tumble dry. - Measurements: XS- 34/36in, S- 36/38in, L- 40/42in, XL- 42/44in, 2XL- 44/46in, 3XL- 46/48in. - Gender: Unisex Adult