From the Barneys x Krost Second Collection. An embroidered block logo embellishes this soft, heavyweight sweatshirt. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27.5 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Krost > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Krost. Color: Yellow. Size: Large.