Muck Boots Unisex Chore Classic Hi Patterned Wellingtons (Brown) - 15 - Also in: 13, 14

Unisex wellingtons. - Metatarsal guard. - Extreme impact protection. - Rugged design. - Reflective pull on tab. - Breathable airmesh lining. - Temperature rating: sub freezing to 18C. - Triple reinforced toe. - Durable rubber outsole. - Steel shank. - 5mm CR Flex-Foam. - CR Flex-Foam adjusts to the unique contours of your foot to create a comfortable and stable foundation while resisting blisters and chafing. - Easy to clean rubber overlay. - Upper: Neoprene. - Lining: Breathable Airmesh. - Sole: Rubber. - Gender: Unisex Adult