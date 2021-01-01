Oakley Unisex Mask Loose S-M - Frame color: Black, Lens color:

Return to the outdoors and return to sport. Return to life. Form and function combine to make the reusable Mask Loose an ideal solution for reliable shielding against dust, dirt, debris and pollen. The tube shape allows for quick on/off and the ergonomic design covers the mouth and nose in comfort. An elasticized hem keeps the mask secure, while advanced anti-odor technology helps repel odors. For enhanced breathability, exclusive Hydrolix moisture wicking technology helps keep you dry, even during high intensity activities, and it's finished with a reflective tag for added visibility in low light conditions. Frame color: Black;