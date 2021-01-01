Launch year: 2016. Top notes: Mandarin orange, Bergamot. Heart notes: Heliotrope, Ylang-ylang, Pineapple, Orange blossom, Jasmine, Lily-of-the-valley, Neroli, Rose. Base notes: Cacao, Orris root, Vanilla, Tonka bean, Sandalwood, Ginger, Cinnamon, Galbanum, Pink pepper, Carrot seeds, Ambergris, Patchouli, Labdanum, Cumin, Saffron, Guaiac wood, Vetiver. Design house: Roja Parfums. Scent name: Ti Amo. Gender: Unisex. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 5060399676229. Roja Parfums Unisex Ti Amo EDP Spray 1.7 oz Fragrances 5060399676229. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.