A radiant, full coverage & protective foundation. Unique pigment coating technology gives even makeup results. Offers 24 hours of hydration in a weightless creamy texture. Enriched with marigold bloom & mallow flower to protect skin from dryness & pollution. Loaded with Macadamia oil to enhance skins luminosity all day long. Protects skin against harmful UV rays with SPF 10. Leaves skin brighter-looking & more even toned. Suitable for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic & dermatologist-tested. Design house: Yves Saint Laurent. Series: Touche Eclat Le Teint Long Wear Glow Foundation. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.84 oz. Color: # B20 Ivory. Barcode: 3614273070713. Yves Saint Laurent Unisex Touche Eclat Le Teint Long Wear Glow Foundation SPF22 0.84 oz # B20 Ivory Makeup 3614273070713.