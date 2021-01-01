Lacoste Unisex Lacoste x Jean-Michel Tixier Print Sweatshirt - XL

From the exclusive Lacoste x Jean-Michel Tixier collection and with a reinterpretation of the iconic crocodile, this crew neck sweatshirt features a unique design created by the French illustrator. Various, small, personalised crocodiles on the print of this piece make it a not-to-be-missed trendy must. Ribbed tone-on-tone finishes and an embroidered green crocodile on the chest infuse your sporty look with assertive flair. Large size model. We advise women to choose the size below their usual size.