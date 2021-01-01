A refreshing & rejuvenating facial foam wash Features a liquid texture that transforms into a rich foam upon application Helps effectively remove stubborn makeup & impurities Contains an exclusive tri-blend of antioxidants: Green Tea, White Tea & Grape Seed Extract Blended with wheat amino acids, glycerin & phospholipids Design house: Dr. Brandt. Series: Xtend Your Youth A3 Power Foaming Cleanser. Gender: Unisex. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Cleansers. Size: 5 oz. Barcode: 663963003398. Dr. Brandt Unisex Xtend Your Youth A3 Power Foaming Cleanser 5 oz Skin Care 663963003398.