Unity Day Orange Be Kind National Anti Bullying Day Perfect T-Shirt

Make it orange again! What are your true colors when it comes to show that you believe that youth should be safe from bullying? Come together in one strong orange message of hope and support, wear and share orange to color our nation. Every child matters! Unity Day is held during October and orange is a color commonly identified with that month and season. It is also a color associated with safety and visibility. Everyone's involvement is important! This event goes beyond the school walls to community.