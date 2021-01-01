Universal blender. Mini portable smoothie blender made of stainless steel blades and tritan food-grade s in the color white- time of 3-4 hours, makes 8-12 cups per chrge- Multifuction: use as a bottle and a juicer. This high quality, unique blender also offers a Rechrgeable of 5V, capacity of 2000mAh This universal 350ml portable blender with reable in white is a great blender,small appliances item at a reduced price under $160 you can't miss. This item is brand new, unopened and sealed in its original factory box. Its dimensions are 3.30 x 8.70 x 3.40 inches and it weighs 0.94 lbs. This universal 350ml portable blender with reable in white is a blender item from our small appliances collections which comes with a full satisfaction guarantee.