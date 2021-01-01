Unleash the Power of Juicing: Everyday Juicer & Blender Recipes With listed health benefits! Sarah Reed Author

Fruits and vegetables can both work in synergy to provide you nutrients and Vitamins that not only improve your health but also give you a healthy glow. Juicing diets have been popular long enough to gain a large following of people and offer an abundance of ingredients that can be used. Would you be surprised to find kale, ginger, or even celery as a common ingredient that gives these juices that oomph and high energy? This book was written precisely for that reason, to show you the endless possibilities of combination of vegetables and fruits that can result in amazingly nutritious juices that will have you asking for more. So if your goal is to detoxify, cleanse, lose weight, or simply add more natural, preservative and additive free nutrition to your diet, this book is for you. This book provides recipes that can easily be tailored for a juicer or a blender by addition or omission of a few ingredients. With this book as a guide and your imagination and creativity by its side, you can become a juicing expert in no time. So, what will you get from this book? 1. A brief look at what the juicing world is all about. 2. Great recipes for fruit juices. 3. Great recipes for vegetable juices. 4. Great recipes for vegetable and fruit mixed juices. 5. Recipes with options to modify for juicer or blender. 6. Nutritional and health benefits of the ingredients used in each recipe. This book is aimed at providing you the best of both worlds. Congratulation! You are one step away from unleashing the Power of Juicing for a healthy you. So carry on juicing!