Calvin Klein Underwear Unlined Bralette in Black. - size XS (also in S) Calvin Klein Underwear Unlined Bralette in Black. - size XS (also in S) Self: 50% cotton 30% lyocell 16% modal 4% elastaneElastic Band: 52% nylon 40% poly 8% elastaneTrim: 72% nylon 28% elastane. Made in Egypt. Machine wash. Unpadded. Crisscross elastic shoulder straps. Branded elastic underband. Jersey fabric. Item not sold as set. CKUD-WI231. QF6576. One of the most recognizable designer names in the world, Calvin Klein exudes signature sensuality and sexuality through classic styles and minimalist designs.