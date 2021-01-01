Kenneth Cole Unlisted Dress Shirt Solid

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester 100%Textile Bangladesh Machine Wash Worry-free spread collar includes sewn-in collar stays for a crisp look even without a tie Easy Care: machine washable, lightweight, breathable fabric provides all-day comfort Pocket-less design ensures a sleek, modern look. 2-button adjustable cuffs Versatile, button-up dress shirt Slim fit dress shirts have tapered sleeves, higher arm holes, and a slimmer cut at the chest and waist. This fit is similar to a fitted or athletic fit. Big dress shirts are cut with extra room all around. This comfortable fit features more relaxed armholes and sleeve openings. Tall dress shirts are designed with added length in the sleeve and body. This fit offers style and comfort for taller guys