Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Hug Life Tank Top

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Hug Life is 100% authentic, officially licensed Care Bears: Unlock the Magic apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan, styles! Care Bears: Unlock the Magic follows the adventures of best friends Good Luck Bear, Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, and Share Bear, as they embark from their life in Care-A-Lot on a new adventure through the Silver Lining. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem