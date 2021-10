Say goodbye to germs and bacteria, all while hydrating hands! Our best-selling hand sanitizer gel is now Unscented for sensitive noses. Still formulated with 70% Isopropyl alcohol (meets CDC\'s recommendation), methanol-free, and infused with essential oils to help nourishing your hands with every use. We start with PURE 99.8% Isopropyl Alcohol. After adding in our key ingredients, the alcohol levels of each bottle are at 70% alcohol by volume, which is the CDC recommended level.