Supergoop!'s 'Unseen Sunscreen' is so named because it's completely clear, so you won't have to deal with a streaky white cast. This oil-free formula is blended with broad spectrum SPF40 and antioxidant-rich ingredients to protect your skin from harmful rays and other environmental stressors. The brand recommends using it as a primer beneath your foundation for everyday wear. - Free from parabens, sulfites, sulfates, phthalates, palm oil, and synthetic fragrances - Reef-safe formula